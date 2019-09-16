Dallas District Court Judge Tammy Kemp ruled on Monday against a change of venue from defense attorneys for Amber Guyger, the disgraced former police officer who is accused of murder for forcing her way into Botham Jean’s apartment and killing him last year. The ruling came late Monday afternoon after more than a week of speculation that the trial would be moved to a neighboring county with a less diverse — read: whiter — population.

Judge Tammy Kemp denies Change of Venue request in Amber Guyger Murder Trial. Trial set to begin in Dallas County Monday, Sept. 23. pic.twitter.com/FYKIk5U7Q0 — Larry Collins (@LarryNBC5) September 16, 2019

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Amber Guyger’s Murder Trial Won’t Move From Dallas In Quest For Justice For Botham Jean was originally published on newsone.com

NewsOne Staff Posted 17 mins ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: