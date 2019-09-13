It’s been two and a half years since SZA blessed our lives with her debut project CTRL. Every young, millennial woman had at least one song on the 14-track album that they could deeply relate to, no matter how embarrassing or personal the topic was.

Ever since then, fans have been thirsting for TDE’s First Lady to give us another classic soundtrack to our lives. Sure, she’s been featured on dope songs with folks like Cardi B and DJ Khaled, but where’s the solo project, sis?

She has joined the ranks of folks we’ve been impatiently waiting for music from; including Frank Ocean, Rihanna and Adele.

Rihanna, SZA, Beyoncé, Adele, and Frank watching us cry over not having any new music from them pic.twitter.com/lPuwaFZakH — ray 🔪 (@sriracharay) September 9, 2019

We got a little glimpse of hope that a new album from Solana (which couple possibly have features from Justin Timberlake, Post Malone & Brock Hampton) is on the way back in August during an interview with Kerwin Frost.

“This next album is even more of me being less afraid. [It’ll be dropping] soon as f***”

We got even more hope on Friday when SZA took to her IG story to give us a glimpse of new music she’s been working on.

New SZA snippet via IG Story. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/c66OjMSGIf — DAILY SZA (@CampSZA) September 12, 2019

And fans couldn’t more excited that our sultry, singing sister is back to blow our wigs off!

don’t let new SZA drop around the same time as this new Summer Walker… pic.twitter.com/8aLNPa9YbR — She (@___fari) September 13, 2019

SZA I NEED THAT NEW SHIT EXPEDITIOUSLY pic.twitter.com/dBXDWZEeaP — blu ☂︎ (@bicolor_pepper) September 12, 2019

Sza bouta drop new music???? Aye get ready for my ole emotionally suppressed ass to be quoting them lyrics like a mf! 😂 — 👑 (@iAmSKIPPER_) September 13, 2019

Y’all ready for it?

CTRL SZN: SZA (Finally) Previews New Music, Here’s What It Sounds Like was originally published on globalgrind.com

kiyonnathewriter Posted 7 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: