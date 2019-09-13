CLOSE
R. Kelly Misses Minnesota Hearing, Arrest Warrant Issued

A Minnesota judge is issuing an arrest warrant for R. Kelly after he failed to show up for a hearing to face child prostitution charges. The singer is accused of paying a 17-year-old to dance for him back in 2001 in Minneapolis. During that interaction, Kelly is accused of taking off the girl’s clothes and touching her. Kelly did not show up to Thursday’s hearing because he’s locked up in Chicago awaiting trial on federal sex crime charges. Federal authorities are refusing to make him available to Minnesota authorities until after his federal case wraps up.

(Source-CNN)

R. Kelly Misses Minnesota Hearing, Arrest Warrant Issued was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

