Attend the Free Mecklenburg Council of Elders Youth Workshop!

Join the Mecklenburg Council of Elders for their FREE “Know Your Rights” Youth Symposium on Saturday, September 14th, from 10 am to 3 pm at the Greenville Neighborhood Center.

The Workshop will include an array of activities led by representatives from the areas of Health, as well as the Police and Sheriff’s Departments and also from the Legal communities of Charlotte.

Plus, enjoy breakfast at 9:30 am, as well as Lunch and Snacks.

The Mecklenburg Council of Elders is a non-profit organization working within the Criminal Justice sector. They provide services to residents of Mecklenburg County by way of seminars and events designed to raise awareness of their rights and options as citizens, regardless of past involvement with the law.

For more information and to support their efforts, contact Scott Ellis at (704) 756-9934.

Check a video of one of their workshops from earlier this year about criminal record expungement.

-@ChirlGirl

