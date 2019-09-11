Everyone was shocked and some pumped when it was announced that Oakland Raider (via Pittsburgh) Antonio Brown was released on Saturday only to be swept up by the New England Patriots on Monday in what was being deemed as the deal of the day.

But you know that saying somethings are just too good to be true?

It’s being reported in breaking news that unbeknownst to the NFL and/or the New England Patriots, wide receiver Antonio Brown caught more than a football in 2017 and 2018 allegedly he has caught a sexual assault civil case that is causing everyone to sweat.

According to a civil lawsuit, Antonio Browns former trainer, Britney Taylor, has accused him of sexually assaulting her on 3 different occasions.

What does all of this mean? Check out the video below

Newly Signed Patriot Antonio Brown Accused Of Sexual Assault!? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com