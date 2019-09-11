I Hope You Voted Today!

That’s right, you read the header. I really hope everyone did their due diligence & voted today. I know how some folks feel. “This isn’t for the President, the Governor, or for Congress”. Yeah, you’re right, it’s not. It’s for the people who serve YOU in YOUR city & community, which is even MORE reason for you to get out & make it happen on days like this! As I always say, you can’t complain if you’re not in the game. So to all those who did, great job! For those that didn’t, you have another chance in November. Finally to those that are not even registered…..in the words of my girl Sunshine Anderson “Get Your LIFE!”

