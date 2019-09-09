If you know anything about Guy, you know he loves his hats! They have become a huge part of his personal style. This weekend an airline had him, “hotter than the Raiders are at Antonio Brown,” he said.

His hats are so special to him because some are customs and some were his dads. He loves them so much he bought a special hard hat case the he put them in when he traveled. But, an airline recently broke it. So, on his latest flight he was forced to put them in a bag and in the overhead bin.

The flight attendant began putting bags in the compartment and smashing his hats. So, Guy decided to ask him to not smash his hats. From that moment on Guy says the Flight attendant showed him attitude. But, Guy had to stand up for his hats because he says “hat lives matter.”

Guy’s Gripe: ‘Hat Lives Matter’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 13 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: