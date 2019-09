This weeks word is Quagmire. Once again both Guy and Tom are way off with their guesses. Tom thinks it’s “when you admire a quag,” and Guy guesses it’s “Oscar Meyer’s sister.” It’s a noun that means “something mixed up or a troubled situation.” Sybil’s example is that “The Trump administration is a Quagmire.”

Sybil’s Big-A Word: Quagmire was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 11 hours ago

