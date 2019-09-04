On today’s Cowboys Wakeup Show with Dak and Jerry Jones discuss the upcoming season. Jones says he’s “more excited than Pee-wee Herman with an extra arm” about the NFL season starting on Sunday. And he’s so glad that they’ll have their best player on the field, Ezekiel Elliott. Adding more joy, this season will not be full of distractions. Jones says it’s “time for Black players to shut up and make money for the owners,” just like Jay Z said.

Morning Minute: The Cowboys Are Ready For The Season was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: