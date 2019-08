Ladies know, if you have a good stylist who knows your hair and knows your scalp, you will follow them anywhere. Kym says it’s just like having a good man…you will follow them to the ends of the earth. Kym even broke up her stylists relationship when she started talking about following her man to Texas.

Black Girl Problems: Following A Great Hairstylist was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 11 hours ago

