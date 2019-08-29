Be Careful Driving this Holiday Weekend!

As you head out this Labor Day weekend, keep in mind that the number of people killed by drivers running red lights has hit a 10-year high, according to AAA. And the organization is urging drivers and pedestrians to use caution at traffic signals.

The latest figures revealed that 939 people were killed by vehicles driving thru red lights and it’s the highest death toll since 2008.

AAA warns drives to be careful because two people are killed every day in the U.S. by drivers who don’t stop for the red lights.

“Drivers who decide to run a red light when they could have stopped safely are making a reckless choice that puts other road users in danger,” David Yang, executive director of AAA’s Foundation for Traffic Safety, said Thursday.

Enjoy your holiday, but, remember to drive defensively!

-@ChirlGirl

