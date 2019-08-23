Yesterday #BlackWomensEqualPay #BlackWomenCantWait went viral because it was equal pay day. The day represents the 18 months that it takes a black woman to earn what a white man earns on just 12 months. On average, a Black woman earns $0.61 for every $1 that white man earns. That means that Black women lose out on $900,000 over a 40 year career and $23,000 per year. Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Tina Sherman, Campaign Director of Breastfeeding/Paid Leave for MomsRising.org.

Sherman points out that Black mothers actually make $0.54 per $1 that white men make. So she says it takes, “20 months to be paid what white men are paid in just 12.” There are a number of things that can help close the pay gap like more paid sick days and family medical leave. More affordable high quality child care would also help close this gap because the high cost of child care often leads women to leave the work force to care for their children.

“We really need to tackle this today, we really cannot wait,” Sherman urges. To find ways to get involved in the fight, visit MomsRising.org.

Inside Her Story: Black Women Want And Need Equal Pay was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 9 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: