Nas & Universal Music Announce Mass Appeal Media

Nas is known as one of the greatest rappers of all time, but he’s also revealing to be quite the businessman.

Related: Mary J. Blige And Nas Donate Proceeds From Baltimore Concert To Local Rec Center

The Queensbridge rapper has teamed up with Universal Music for an international division in Asia launching Mass Appeal India. The label will function out of Universal Music India’s offices in Mumbai and hopes to “amplify India’s burgeoning hip-hop culture on a global scale.”

Related: Nas Announces He Is Releasing A Children’s Book ‘I Know I Can’

Along with the launch of the label, rapper DIVINE was signed as the first artist on the Indian division.

(Source–Billboard)

10 Rappers With Unexpected Side Businesses 10 photos Launch gallery 10 Rappers With Unexpected Side Businesses 1. Pharrell Williams recently announced he’s teaming with upscale grocery store Dean & DeLuca to offer a line called “The Williams Family Kitchen” inspired by authentic recipes straight from the Williams family. Source: 1 of 10 2. 2 Chainz never forgets where he came from. The rapper once revealed that he’s a landlord in his hometown of Atlanta. Source: 2 of 10 3. Lil Kim has always been about her coins. The Queen Bee teamed with North Carolina salon owner and cousin Katrise Jones to expand and franchise Jones’ Salon Se Swa brand to five salons. Source: 3 of 10 4. One of the most unexpected business ventures in hip-hop history was Jay Z acquiring partial ownership of the New Jersey Nets, bringing them to play in his hometown of Brooklyn. Iconic! Source: 4 of 10 5. Cam’ron has had some of the most innovative businesses in the rap game. He’s had everything from his own line of cereal to capes to even owning his own chicken spot in Harlem. Source: 5 of 10 6. Snoop Dogg has his hands in almost anything you can think of. One of his more unusual side projects is his chain of Snoopermarkets with Overstock.com. Source: 6 of 10 7. Rick Ross put his money where his mouth is. The MMG Boss has built himself a small empire of Wingstop franchises. Source: 7 of 10 8. Everyone knows 50 Cent is the ultimate hustler. The rapper/actor/producer made millions from his Vitamin Water deal and even invests in platinum mines in South Africa. Source: 8 of 10 9. LL Cool J has been making moves since his career started many years ago. The rapper released a children’s book called “And the Winner Is…. “. It comes with a CD and is part of a Scholastic series called Hip Kid Hop. It’s still available on Amazon. Source: 9 of 10 10. Back in 2008, E-40 invested in Icepiks by E.D.K.O.: A studded toothpick held in the teeth of celebs like Chris Brown and Ja Rule for stylish purposes. Source: 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Rappers With Unexpected Side Businesses 10 Rappers With Unexpected Side Businesses

Nas & Universal Music Announce Mass Appeal Media was originally published on tlcnaptown.com