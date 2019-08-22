CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Nas & Universal Music Announce Mass Appeal Media

2019 Essence Festival - Day 2

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Nas is known as one of the greatest rappers of all time, but he’s also revealing to be quite the businessman.

Related: Mary J. Blige And Nas Donate Proceeds From Baltimore Concert To Local Rec Center

The Queensbridge rapper has teamed up with Universal Music for an international division in Asia launching Mass Appeal India. The label will function out of Universal Music India’s offices in Mumbai and hopes to “amplify India’s burgeoning hip-hop culture on a global scale.”

Related: Nas Announces He Is Releasing A Children’s Book ‘I Know I Can’

Along with the launch of the label, rapper DIVINE was signed as the first artist on the Indian division.

(Source–Billboard)

10 Rappers With Unexpected Side Businesses

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Rappers With Unexpected Side Businesses

Continue reading 10 Rappers With Unexpected Side Businesses

10 Rappers With Unexpected Side Businesses

Nas & Universal Music Announce Mass Appeal Media was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Videos
Latest
Everyone’s In Trouble: MTV Announces Series Where People…
 17 hours ago
08.21.19
Be Safe, Y’all: Four Students From Spelman &…
 23 hours ago
08.21.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Matrix 4’ Has Officially Been…
 2 days ago
08.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close