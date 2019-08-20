But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over Construction

Kanye West may be down with MAGA, but he’s still a Black man. We say that because like many before him, a Black man, in this case Yeezy, had his neighbors called the cops on him due to noise, ironically, on a Sunday.

Those domes West is building in his backyard—apparently, construction is all good during business hours on a Saturday, but not on the Lord’s Day.

Some of Ye’s Calabasas neighbors tell TMZ … there’s been a crazy amount of construction work going on at the site. They say construction crews were working for more than 12 hours Saturday — the city allows construction from 8 AM – 5 PM — and Sunday as well. The city does not allow Sunday construction.

We’re told at least one neighbor called the cops Sunday complaining of noise, and L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 7:30 PM and found a construction crew hard at work on one of the domes.

We’re told the deputies told the crew to stop … and they did.

Kanye’s neighbors have been complaining for a while about the prototypes, which he constructed as models for his vision of an egalitarian community.

Reportedly, West was going to be forced to scrap the project due to a lack of permits. However, he got the permission so construction continues.

You can’t say the guy isn’t about seeing through his visions.

