Steph Donates Money To Bring Back Howard University’s Golf Program!

Now this is major! Steph Curry donate a seven figure check to help Howard University bring back it’s Division I Men’s & Women’s Golf program for the 2020-2021 season. According to CNN, this will fund the program for six seasons. It all started when Otis Ferguson (a current student & avid golfer) reached out to Steph about getting support. Steph got back to him & pledged his assistance, even went to the campus & played against the new team (& won)! Hahahaha!!! Way to give back Steph, that’s what’s up!

Also On 105.3 RnB: