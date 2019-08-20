Today is a very special day, it’s Sybil’s birthday! We love Sybil so much that we’ve got the studio in full birthday mode! Kym and Sherri sent a gift that’s both special and funny. Two years ago Sherri stole Kym’s fan and a few months ago she stole her steamer. And that’s what they sent Sybil for her birthday! So, Kym never got her things back but they bought Sybil the same ones.

Top Of The Morning: Happy Birthday Sybil! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

