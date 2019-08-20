Tracy Morgan Added To Cast of ‘Coming to America!’

Tracy Morgan has signed on to appear in Eddie Murphy’s “Coming 2 America” sequel as the brother of Lesley Jones’ character.

In the sequel, Prince Akeem is set to become king of the fictional country of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America — a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. To honor the former king’s dying wish to groom his grandson as the crown prince, Akeem and Semmi set off to America. Murphy, Hall and Jones are reprising their roles.

“Hustle & Flow” helmer Craig Brewer is directing the project with Murphy, Kevin Misher, and Kenya Barris producingTracy Morgan Joins Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming 2 America’

Also On 105.3 RnB: