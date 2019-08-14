CLOSE
Guy’s Gripe: Dating Is Hard

Guy has a gripe from a listener and she’s fed up with dating! She had been meeting guys in bars and on social media and it wasn’t working out for her. So, when a friend suggested she try a dating app she went for it. But, that was even worse. She met a guy who she thought was nice, but then he asked her for $850 and had the nerve to get mad when she told him no. What is going on with these men?

Guy’s Gripe: Dating Is Hard was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

