Snoop Dogg Cast In New “Addams Family” Movie

Snoop Dogg will be coming to a theater near you this fall as he’s among a cast of celebrities voicing characters in MGM’s animated movie, The Addams Family. Snoop shared on his Instagram account a snippet of the trailer which features him voicing Cousin Itt, a diminutive family member known for its thick mane that covers its entire body. Oscar Isaac is Gomez and Charlize Theron is his wife, Morticia. “The Addams Family” will arrive in theaters on October 11th.

