In wake of the horrific mass shooters in El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH President 45 offered his condolences. But, to the wrong city. He sent his thoughts and prayers to “Texas and Toledo.” Though Toledo and Dayton are both in Ohio you’d think the President would want to address the right city after a tragedy.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Morning Minute: President 45 Named The Wrong City was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 5 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: