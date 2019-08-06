CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Mo’ne Davis Is Taking Her Incredible Talents To Hampton University

Mo’ne Davis caught the world’s attention 5 years ago when she was 13-years-old. She was a Little League Baseball pitcher who was the first African American girl to play in the Little league world series and she threw 2 shut outs.

Now, 5 years later she’s preparing to start her freshman year at Hampton University on a full ride softball scholarship. Though she played basketball and soccer as well, she told the Tom Joyner Morning Show Crew that she chose to play softball in college because she had “a lot of fun playing;” and wanted to make sure she picked a sport she’d enjoy for 4 years.

She decided to go to Hampton because she attended predominantly white schools and was ready for, “a change.” She told the crew that she felt “at home” when she visited Hampton.

Celebs Representing HBCUs

2 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Representing HBCUs

Continue reading Celebs Representing HBCUs

Celebs Representing HBCUs

We honor our graduates and give a special shout-out to our HBCU family. Check out famous folks who represent historically black colleges and universities.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Mo’ne Davis Is Taking Her Incredible Talents To Hampton University was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Eesh: One Of The Original ‘Lion King’ Animators…
 4 days ago
08.02.19
Justice League Member Is Confirmed As Queer After…
 4 days ago
08.02.19
OMG: Shocking Water Pool Wave Injures Dozens In…
 5 days ago
08.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close