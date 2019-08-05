Attention! Wendy’s Is Giving Away Free Hamburgers!

You know the saying, ” If it’s free, it’s for me! And right now, Wendy’s has got the hook up!

Wendy’s is giving away a whole lot of Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers, according to their social media. What The What?!

You need to hurry up and do it because the offer expires on August 19th! And all you have to do is download the Wendy’s app, then go to the “Explore” tab, and then check out the “Offers” section.

Here’s the scoop: Customers can get a free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase, every single day, once a day, for the next two and a half weeks.

That little red-headed chick is all right with me!

