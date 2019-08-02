A$AP Rocky Is Finally Out Of Jail!

A$AP Rocky is out of jail!

A Swedish court released the rapper today and he immediately posted a note on social media thanking his fans and friends for their support. He also expressed his appreciation to the court for letting him go free.

“I can’t begin to describe how grateful I am for all of you,” wrote the performer, whose real name is Rakim Mayers. “This has been a very difficult and humbling experience.”

The Swedish court expects to come back with a verdict on Aug. 14.

A$AP Rocky had been in custody stemming from a Stockholm street fight he was involved in at the end of June.

-@ChirlGirl

