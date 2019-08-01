CLOSE
Welcome Back Tre Boston

Tre Boston no stranger to the Carolina Panther’s has signed to a one-year contract.

Boston played his first three seasons with the Carolina Panther in 43 games with 77 tackles, 10 pass breakups, and three interceptions. He played with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017 and the Arizona Cardinals last season. Those two seasons totaled for 122 tackles, 17 pass breakups, and eight interceptions.

Head Coach Ron Rivera spoke very highly on Tre Boston’s return. “You’ve got to have a guy who’s productive back there. He’s been tremendously productive. He’s been available and we’ve been looking at him. We have a group of young guys who’ve been fine back there, but we feel now is a good opportunity to bring in a guy that can help us. It’s part of what we’re trying to build together as far as the pass rush and coverage and all that.” Rivera said.

