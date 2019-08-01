BMI Is Honoring Brandy With The President’s Award!

Congratulations to Brandy!

She will be honored with the President’s Award at the BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards this year! Previous recipients which includes Curtis Mayfield, Ludacris, Toni Braxton and Will.i.

BMI Vice President Creative Catherine Brewton said:

“As a singer/songwriter, actress and humanitarian, Brandy is a triple threat in every sense of the word. Her timeless hits about love and heartbreak were anthems to many coming of age during the 90s and secured her place in R&B history.”

Fans of “Moesha” already know this and many have been following her career since she was 15 years old and hit the scene with “I wanna Be Down.”

According to RIAA, Brandy is one of the best-selling female artists in American music history and has sold more than 40 million albums. She went five-times platinum with her “Say Never” album that featured her duet with Monica, singing “The Boy Is Mine.”

And this year, Brandy collaborated with Daniel Caesar for the lush ballad “Love Again,” and is currently working on a new album.

Way to Brandy!

-@ChirlGirl

