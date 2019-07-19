Stopping Violence with Love in the Streets

Charlotte
| 07.19.19
Rev. James Barnett, Tina White and Betty Tucker

Source: Rev. James Barnett, Tina White & Betty Tucker / Ron Holland

To date, the murder rate in Charlotte is well over 60.  Violence in the Queen City is up 20% compared to this time last year – 2018.  According to police statistics, this year’s homicide rate has exceeded the 2018’s year end homicide total. How are Charlotte residents addressing what appears to be emerging as a crisis? ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into this issue with Rev. James Barnett, Tina White and Betty Tucker – all of whom are members of the Crusade, a stop the violence advocacy group.

