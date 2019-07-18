Sexual Assault Charges Against Kevin Spacey Dropped

Actor Kevin Spacey is no longer facing sexual assault charges. The District Attorney in Nantucket, Massachusetts just announced the charges have been dropped. The former “House of Cards” star is accused of groping an 18-year-old at a bar in 2016. The man took the stand during a July 8th court hearing, but invoked the Fifth Amendment when asked about a cellphone. He was supposed to turn the phone over to the defense but said it was missing. The defense claims text messages were deleted. Spacey has denied the allegations.

So with these charges dropped, do you think Kevin Spacey be able to find work again in Hollywood?

