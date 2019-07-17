CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Will Smith’s Advice To Jaden On His 21st Is Priceless

2 reads
Leave a comment

Jaden Smith recently celebrated his 21st with family and friends. His father, Will Smith, posted an 8 minute video on YouTube documenting the celebration in which he shared some really valuable fatherly advice: “Never break two laws at one time. Because you increase your chances exponentially of getting caught for both. So only break one law at a time.”

Okay but this definitely so true and something to always consider!

Will Smith’s Advice To Jaden On His 21st Is Priceless was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 19 hours ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 19 hours ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 20 hours ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close