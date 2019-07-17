Will Smith’s Advice To Jaden On His 21st Is Priceless

Jaden Smith recently celebrated his 21st with family and friends. His father, Will Smith, posted an 8 minute video on YouTube documenting the celebration in which he shared some really valuable fatherly advice: “Never break two laws at one time. Because you increase your chances exponentially of getting caught for both. So only break one law at a time.”

Okay but this definitely so true and something to always consider!

