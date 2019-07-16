Black Girl Problems: Are You A Product Junkie?

TJMS
| 07.16.19
As women we have a lot of different products that serve different purposes, but some of us are actually junkies. Sherri has so many hair, skin and beauty products that she has a hard time finding a place for them all. She’s such a junkie that every time she’s offered a sample she takes it and can’t throw anything away.

