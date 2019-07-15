We figured Diddy was up to something. Today (July 15), Sean “Diddy” Combs” and MTV announced that OG reality series Making The Band will be returning in 2020.

Last week, Diddy had the Internets on fire when he asked his followers if they were into the idea of the reality competition series’ return. Along with nostalgia for seeing aspiring artists walk all the way to Brooklyn for some cheesecake (the original premiered back in 2002), the overwhelming response was basically, Hell yes.

Diddy made the announcement via Instagram, obviously, and even began by bigging up Seth Rogen and Wale for sparking the idea. “I know that I’m going to build the biggest bands in the world,” said Diddy while reminiscing about the fun times he had with the show that launched acts including Danity Kane, Day26, Da Band and Donnie Klang.

But this time he’s doing a global talent search. The Internets makes that easier.

“I’ve made my decision… #MakingTheBand is coming back!!! This will be a global talent search, upload your auditions now using #MTBcasting!!,” reads the caption of Diddy’s video announcement.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome back the incomparable Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to his rightful home at MTV,” said Nina L. Diaz, MTV’s President of Entertainment, via a press statement.. “‘Making the Band’ was ahead of its time and the ultimate disruptor – fans everywhere have been clamoring for a return and they are in for the biggest, most iconic season yet.”

As for some details, submissions will be accepted across all social platforms including Instagram, YouTube and Twitter, by uploading a video submission using #MTBCasting. There will be more casting opportunities announced in the weeks ahead. The music performance app Smule will also be used to help launch the “Making the Band” campaign.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Announces Return Of ‘Making The Band’ In 2020 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

