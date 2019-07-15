CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Women Dies In Skydiving Accident

1 reads
Leave a comment
Skydiving

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Sunday, a 34-year-old woman lost her life while sky diving. The woman, not yet identified was solo jumping with the Skydive Carolina company.

After Sunday this is tallied fourth tragic accident in five years. The skydiver Sunday was known as an experienced jumper that suffered from a “hard landing.” officials said.

According to WSOCTV.COM  no word from The Skydive Carolina company, after contacting them for a comment in regards to the tragic deaths.

Trending In Charlotte:

REALLY: Whitney Houston Hologram To Tour Next Year

Bye, JD: These Female Emcees Have (Stripper-less) Bars For Days 

Carolina’s Own 105.3RNB

charlotte , skydive

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 3 days ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 4 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close