Women Dies In Skydiving Accident

Sunday, a 34-year-old woman lost her life while sky diving. The woman, not yet identified was solo jumping with the Skydive Carolina company.

After Sunday this is tallied fourth tragic accident in five years. The skydiver Sunday was known as an experienced jumper that suffered from a “hard landing.” officials said.

According to WSOCTV.COM no word from The Skydive Carolina company, after contacting them for a comment in regards to the tragic deaths.

Just in. A woman has died in a skydiving accident at Sky Dive Carolina in Chester County. Emergency officials say the call came in as a 'hard landing' and the woman died at the scene. She was with a large group of people jumping this afternoon. No other details yet. — Greg Suskin (@GSuskinWSOC9) July 14, 2019

