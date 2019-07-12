Educator Shares Her Experience Teaching Abroad

Charlotte
| 07.12.19
Kaz Wright

Source: Kaz Wright/ Ron Holland

There’s enormous benefit to teaching abroad.  First, it’s the opportunity to travel outside the borders of the United States. Second, the experience of learning different cultures and traditions. Third and more important, the opportunity to shape young thinkers into global citizens.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Educator, Kaz Wright of the Beanstalk Education Group  about her experience teaching in China and opportunities for other American Educators to teach abroad.

 

 

