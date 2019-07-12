On Saturday, July 13, Washington, D.C. music fans will be treated to one of the most potent music lineups in some time. The Anthem, the sprawling performance venue at The Wharf, will play host to its first major Reggae concert headlined by none other than the talented Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley.

Joining Jr. Gong will be fellow singjay Sizzla, dancehall veteran Spragga Benz, and D.C.’s own SEE-I band. The event will be hosted by Flexxa of DTLR Radio with DJ Zu providing the sounds between sets. The event is slated for five hours and marks the return of Damian Marley to the masses after dropping off his latest single, “Reach Home Safe” last month.

This concert is brought to the fans by Feed The Scene in partnership with Not Reaching! The two entities combined forces last year to bring The Wu-Tang Clan’s 25th Anniversary Show to The Anthem in front of a sold-out crowd.

For tickets and information, click here.

—

Photo: Getty

Damian Marley, Sizzla, Spragga Benz & More Bring Reggae Excellence To D.C.’s Anthem was originally published on hiphopwired.com

D.L. Chandler Posted July 12, 2019

Also On 105.3 RnB: