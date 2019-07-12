That’s What I Think: Keep Your Marriage Happy!

Damon has been thinking a lot about marriage and relationships. Earlier this morning he was thinking about how Counseling tends to be what breaks people up. But then he thought that maybe it’s that way because people don’t go to counseling until things are terrible. So, to avoid it all together he thinks men need to continue dating their wives to keep things interesting and fresh!

Posted 9 hours ago

