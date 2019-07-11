

Singer KeKe Wyatt was photographed recently and it’s caused a lot of conversation. Her midsection looks a little like she has a baby bump and people believe shes pregnant with her 10th child! Huggy says 10 is way too many! That’s like “the number of times Drake called Kawai asking why he left Toronto,” too many! Huggy doesn’t even have 10 pairs of shoes in his closet!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Huggy Lowdown: 10 Kids Is Too Many! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 11 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: