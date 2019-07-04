Top Of The Morning: Is Kanye Trying To Play Nice With Jay-Z?

TJMS
| 07.04.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Kanye released a new song called “Brothers,” and some people feel like it’s his attempt to reach out to Jay-Z. The pair used to be tight, but after some drama and realizing their wives aren’t exactly friends with each other they became distant. Some of the lyrics in the song are “I can say I was wrong, I can take the blame

‘Cause brothers don’t always have to share the same name….” What do you think? Is he trying to make nice with Jay?

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Top Of The Morning: Is Kanye Trying To Play Nice With Jay-Z? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 21 hours ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 3 days ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 6 days ago
06.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close