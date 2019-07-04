Kanye released a new song called “Brothers,” and some people feel like it’s his attempt to reach out to Jay-Z. The pair used to be tight, but after some drama and realizing their wives aren’t exactly friends with each other they became distant. Some of the lyrics in the song are “I can say I was wrong, I can take the blame

‘Cause brothers don’t always have to share the same name….” What do you think? Is he trying to make nice with Jay?

Top Of The Morning: Is Kanye Trying To Play Nice With Jay-Z? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

