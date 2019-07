Congrats to Patti LaBelle who recently received a GREAT honor…..her own street!! The famed Broad Street in Philadelphia (between Locust & Spruce Streets) is now “Patti LaBelle Way” as of yesterday. During the ceremony that took place at the sight she thanked her supporters & her hometown. What an incredible honor for anyone to have, & as one of the greatest female vocalists to do it, she definitely deserves it.

Also On 105.3 RnB: