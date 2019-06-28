Senator Cory Booker’s Goal Is To Make America ‘Work’ For Everyone

There are over 20 Democrats running to be the next President of the United States, so it’s important that candidates stand out from the crowd. Senator Cory Booker definitely caught folks attention during the first Democratic Debate when he answered a question in Spanish. He admits that he’s “still learning,” but feels “it’s so important to show respect and try to learn the language.” Booker describes it as, “a great night” and points out that he was actually the “number one candidate googled that night.”

His entire career he has been working with issues and creating “national models” for the issues that Black and brown people care about. It’s important to note that he is “not new to these issues,” he explains.

Booker believes that Americans deserve a president with a record of getting things done and someone who “doesn’t avoid the tough fights.” He believes it’s his “life’s purpose” to fight for his community and “make this country work for everyone.”

Jamai Harris Posted 10 hours ago

