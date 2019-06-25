Timbaland Wants To Create Theme Song for Will Smith’s Bad Boys 3

Superproducer Timbaland is calling on Will Smith so they can record a hit theme tune for the new Bad Boys sequel movie.

Tim believes the upcoming Bad Boys for Life release will serve as the perfect opportunity for Smith to join him in the studio.

“You know who I haven’t worked with, to be honest with you, who I really want to, is Will Smith…,” Timbaland shared on U.S. morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan. “I feel like that would complete my legacy… “I’ve been watching him… and I’m like, ‘Why haven’t I worked with you? Why haven’t I worked with Will Smith?’ I think it’s about time to do something unique…”

“I believe Bad Boys (for Life) should be the something that we do something to (sic). There’s something energetic, and he’s shooting it in Miami… Welcome to Miami was one of his biggest records.”

Smith has yet to respond to Timbaland’s proposal, but Bad Boys for Life will hit theaters in January, 2020.

Kenny Kixx Posted 20 hours ago

