Top Of The Morning: Draft Girlfriends Never Last

| 06.21.19
Last night the NBA Draft started and it was an emotional night for many young men and their parents. Tom didn’t notice too many girlfriends but Damon says those girlfriends won’t be around long. “Draft girlfriends never last,” Damon says. As far as he knows, Steph and LeBron are the only ones who kept their “draft girlfriends” around.

