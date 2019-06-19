The Jig Is Up?: Chris Paul & James Harden Relationship Allegedly “Unsalvageable”

Even when the action stops on the court, there is still plenty of it off the hardwood thanks to the drama that is the NBA offseason. The Houston Rockets at the beginning of the 2018-19 season were one of the few teams picked to dethrone the Golden State Warriors. Well, we know that didn’t happen, and the Rockets flopped getting bounced by a hobbled Warriors team, and now an eye-opening report has surfaced hinting at a sour relationship between the teams two superstars.

Is the jig up when it comes to the pairing of Chris Paul and James Harden? According to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports damaging report apparently so. He claims the relationship between the NBA superstars is “unsalvageable” and the two players want to get away from each other ASAP according to league sources. CP3 went as far as to demand a trade, while the beard pretty much told the team its either him or me.

Per Yahoo Sports:

Paul went to Rockets management and demanded a trade, and Harden issued a “him or me” edict following the Rockets’ second-round loss to the Golden State Warriors, sources said.

The backcourt mates went nearly two months without speaking to each other during the season, sources said, creating a tenuous environment for teammates and everyone involved with the franchise.

Harden hasn’t returned Paul’s repeated attempts at communicating this offseason, sources said, after a year in which the pair repeatedly got under each other’s skin with petty acts in practices and games.

Paul has been known to clash with teammates during his career, most notably with the Los Angeles Clippers before being traded to Houston in the summer of 2017. Up until this season, his production ranked among the best at his position in NBA history, but he’s had to curtail his style while acclimating to Harden’s pace.

“There’s no respect at all, on either side,” a source told Yahoo Sports. “They need to get away from one another. Chris doesn’t respect James’ standing in the league, and James doesn’t respect the work Chris has put into this point.”

Paul’s injury-related absences and grating personality have annoyed Harden, sources said.

Paul has subsequently denied the allegations levied against him by hopping in the comment section of an Instagram post talking about the situation and replying “Damn! That’s news to me.”

Chris Paul denies Harden/Paul rumors on Instagram: “🤷🏾‍♂️ Damn! That’s news to me…” #Rockets pic.twitter.com/hlsUSs3YND — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) June 18, 2019

Whatever the case might be, the Rockets are reportedly shopping the “point god” but are having a hard time trying to find a team who would take on his bloated contract that features a heft player option for the 2021-22 season. Rockets general manager Daryl Morey has assured fans that the team has no desire to move Chris Paul, but we have all heard that before from team’s front offices before in regards to players.

Posted June 19, 2019

