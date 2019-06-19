Huggy Lowdown: How Obama Should Celebrate The 4th Of July

| 06.19.19
Donald Trump has had yet another not so great idea. He has now decided to use the 4th of July to host a political rally in honor of himself. Never mind the fact that the 4th of July has been celebrated the same way at the White House for years…he likes his idea better. Huggy suggests that Obama stream a 4th of July concert on Netflix with Charlie Wilson and Chance The Rapper at the same time as Trump’s rally.

