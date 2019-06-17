“To the Confederate Defenders Of Charleston.”: Confederate Monument Vandalized

The Confederate Defenders of Charleston monument vandalized with what appeared as red paint on Sunday afternoon. Police of Charleston, South Carolina arrested two individuals near the statue.

Witnesses identified Charles Chandler (23) and Kayleigh Roberts (29) as the culprits. The two are charged with damage to real property.

We know this isn’t the first time statues that represent the Confederacy highly targeted for vandalism.

A BBC article of 2017 asked,” Why the fuss over Confederate statues?” The article simply stated, “Racial minorities, especially black Americans, feel that their presence in public life is offensive.”

RELATED ARTICLE: Wild Thing: Tone Loc Barked On Teen Wearing Confederate Flag Hat

RELATED ARTICLE: UNC-CH Drops Honor Court Case Over Silent Sam Statue

RELATED ARTICLE: Raleigh Man Arrested After Putting White Hoods On Downtown Confederate Statue