What is the state of the Black Church in 2019? Apart from the essential spiritual role the church plays in the lives of individual congregants, there’s also a myriad of political, social, economic and relational issues that impact what Christians call, the “body of Christ.” In our two -part series, ‘The State of the Black Church – 2019,’ we’re going to cover five areas with several members of the clergy, including the so-called, Mega Church; Celebrity Preachers, tithing, the Black Church’s impact on the impoverished communities; homosexuality/gay marriage and a host of other issues. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into these provocative topics with Bishop Keith Felton, Pastor of the Trinity Christian Center; Rev. Matthew Chapman of Matthew Chapman Ministries; Pastor Monica Sanders, Pastor of Kingdom Fellowship International; Author, Speaker and Media Personality, Min. Shawnte McKinnon; Min. Veronica Daughtey of Shackless Physical Fitness and Wellness Ministry.
State of the Black Church 2019: Part I was originally published on praisecharlotte.com