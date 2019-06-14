Yesterday Donald Trump announced that Sarah Huckabee Sanders would be leaving the White House at the end of the month. After years of lying for him and covering for him, Sanders is done! Huggy has a going away gift for her…he named her the “Bama For Life!” What better gift is there for one of America’s biggest liars?
Huggy Lowdown: A Going Away Gift For Sarah Huckabee Sanders
