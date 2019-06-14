

Yesterday Donald Trump announced that Sarah Huckabee Sanders would be leaving the White House at the end of the month. After years of lying for him and covering for him, Sanders is done! Huggy has a going away gift for her…he named her the “Bama For Life!” What better gift is there for one of America’s biggest liars?

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Huggy Lowdown: A Going Away Gift For Sarah Huckabee Sanders was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted June 14, 2019

Also On 105.3 RnB: