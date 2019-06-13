CLOSE
Take Our Money: Ashanti Has A Swimsuit Collection With PrettyLittleThing Coming…

No need to look any further for your summer bathing suits or bikinis ladies, Ashanti is prepping a swimsuit collection with PrettyLittleThing and it looks like it’s going to be full of metallics, bright colors and bottom-bearing cuts.

Ashanti was spotted rocking a neon green bikini and blue metallic situation during a photoshoot for the collection that is scheduled to launch on July 1.

“PrettyLittleThing X Ashanti drops 1st July. Get ready to be flexin’ for the ‘Gram in the high summer staples to run the urban jungle in,” a message on a PrettyLittleThing.com landing page says.

We’ll buy anything that makes us look like Ashanti on the beach.

