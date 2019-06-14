Sony Announces New ‘The Boondocks’ Series, Aaron McGruder Back

Source: Cartoon Network/Adult Swim

One of the most beloved adult animated series is slated for a big comeback. Huey and Riley will be back in 2020.

Gizmodo is reporting that Sony Pictures has contracted several new shows. According to Variety the media conglomerate has secured a re-imagined version of The Boondocks

While it is largely assumed that the show still deliver its’ signature biting social commentary this edition will further explore the boy’s ongoing struggle with Uncle Ruckus. The old man is reportedly an “evil local government tyrant who rules fictional Woodcrest County, Maryland with an iron fist.”

Earlier this year John Witherspoon, who plays Granddad, also confirmed the relaunch in a interview with The Grapevine . “I’m on the cartoon. What is it? The Boondocks? I didn’t change my voice for The Boondocks. And they coming back,” he revealed. “[The] Boondocks is coming back… It’s one of the best cartoons I’ve ever been on.”

