‘My Little Pony’ The Latest Cartoon to Air a Same-Sex Episode

(Gray News) – “Arthur” no longer has a stranglehold on children’s shows portraying same-sex couples.

Saturday’s episode of “My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic” introduces Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty – a lesbian couple and guardians of Scootaloo.

The episode, “The last Crusade,” has already aired in Europe ahead of its debut on Discovery Family this weekend.

The two characters aren’t new to the franchise, just the animated TV series.

The couple first appeared in 2017 in the book “Ponyville Mysteries: Riddle of the Rusty Horseshoe.”

One of the book’s writers, Michael Vogel, confirmed their relationship at the time. He also writes for the TV shows.

Vogel also took to Twitter this time around, saying he and other “Pony” writers Nicole Dubuc and Josh Haber were doing their bit for inclusion.

“Hey hey!!! @NicoleDubuc , @joshhaber and I doin what we can to bring more EQuality to EQuestria!!” he said.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

