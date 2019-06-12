(Gray News) – “Arthur” no longer has a stranglehold on children’s shows portraying same-sex couples.

Saturday’s episode of “My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic” introduces Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty – a lesbian couple and guardians of Scootaloo.

The episode, “The last Crusade,” has already aired in Europe ahead of its debut on Discovery Family this weekend.

The two characters aren’t new to the franchise, just the animated TV series.

The couple first appeared in 2017 in the book “Ponyville Mysteries: Riddle of the Rusty Horseshoe.”

One of the book’s writers, Michael Vogel, confirmed their relationship at the time. He also writes for the TV shows.

Well they aren't sisters so…. — mktoon (@mktoon) October 12, 2017

Vogel also took to Twitter this time around, saying he and other “Pony” writers Nicole Dubuc and Josh Haber were doing their bit for inclusion.

“Hey hey!!! @NicoleDubuc , @joshhaber and I doin what we can to bring more EQuality to EQuestria!!” he said.

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO 19 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of AEDT and WENN

Third and Fourth Picture and First through Third Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WOIO 19 News Cleveland

‘My Little Pony’ The Latest Cartoon to Air a Same-Sex Episode was originally published on wzakcleveland.com