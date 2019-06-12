‘The Boondocks’ is Making a Comeback!

The Boondocks, a very good comic strip that was turned into a very good television show (kind of like Dilbert, except Dilbert was never good), ran on Adult Swim for four seasons, from 2006 to 2014. Since the series went off the air, there’s been a lot of discussion about a potential reboot, especially because the fourth season was made without Aaron McGruder’s involvement. It’s a good then, thing, that not only is The Boondocks getting a “reimagining,” as Sony Pictures Animation made official on Wednesday, but McGruder will be back.

As part of the 2019 Annecy International Animated Film Festival, Sony revealed that the animated reboot will “update the cult, subversive satire for the modern era,” according to the Wrap. “It chronicles the adventures of the Freeman family against the evil local government tyrant Uncle Ruckus, who rules the fictional Woodcrest County, Maryland, with an iron fist.” Don’t worry, not that Iron Fist.

