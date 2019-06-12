Central Park 5 Prosecutor Linda Fairstein Is Still Talking!?

I’m sure everyone has seen Ava DuVernay’s soul rattling docu-series streaming on Netflix ‘When They See Us’ about the injustice that was served to 5 young men in New York City after being accused of raping and brutally beating a woman in Central Park. The five men where later came to be known as the Central Park 5.

Well the prosecutor that spear headed the prosecution of these young men, that were exonerated when a man in prison admitted he was guilty of the rape, Linda Fairstein, has been feeling the backlash publicly as well as financially, as folks have been dropping her like a hot rock.

It’s always the best policy to confess your wrongs, apologize accept your come up in’s and move on…but NOOO not Linda Fairstein! She decided to right an article in the Wall Street Journal saying the director’s Netflix miniseries is “so full of distortions and falsehoods as to be an outright fabrication.”

What I find interesting is that her publishers dropped her but WSJ published her little article. And as far as her feelings go, you know that saying that goes people that tell lies end up believing their lies. #IJS

